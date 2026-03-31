Uganda: Remarks By Ambassador William W. Popp At the National Handover of Digital Health Infrastructure to Uganda's Ministry of Health

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The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine

The Director General Health Services, Dr. Charles Olaro

Professor Rhoda Wanyenze, Dean of Makerere University School of Public Health

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Distinguished directors, commissioners, and technical officers

S. government colleagues

Representatives of implementing organizations and development institutions

All protocol observed.

I am honored to join you for the national handover of these digital health platforms and infrastructure to the Ministry of Health. Today marks a successful collaboration between the United States and the Government of Uganda through the Monitoring and Evaluation Technical Support program or METS, implemented by the Makerere University School of Public Health.

This handover marks a new phase of national ownership and sustained self-reliance, as the Ministry of Health assumes full responsibility for these systems.

Ambassador ceremonially signs the handover plaqueIn December the U.S. government and Government of Uganda signed a five-year, $2.3 billion Health Memorandum of Understanding that outlines a comprehensive vision to save lives, strengthen Uganda's health system, and make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

The MOU marks a shift from parallel systems to Ugandan leadership, supporting government-led health delivery, continued funding for frontline health workers and essential commodities while ensuring accountability and responsible use of U.S. taxpayer resources. The transfer of these systems is a very important step further increasing Ugandan sovereignty over your health systems.

We are proud of the work we have accomplished together to get to this point. From 2010 to 2026, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief or PEPFAR and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided more than $103 million to the METS program through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This support strengthened Uganda's HIV response, modernized national health information systems, and improved service delivery. It also strengthened emergency response systems, integrated disease surveillance, infection prevention and control, and workforce development during the 2020-2023 COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 15 years, the program expanded digital health reporting nationwide and strengthened the use of data for decision-making. Disease surveillance systems can now detect health trends earlier and track deaths more accurately. This strengthens Uganda's ability to manage public health threats and supports broader global health security for the world.

The United States also assisted the printing of data collection and reporting tools. As digital platforms expanded, electronic reporting replaced paper-based systems. This year, no foreign assistance was required for printing paper-based tools because Uganda successfully adopted digital data collection and reporting platforms. This transition reflects greater efficiency and sustainability --and it highlights a core objective of U.S. foreign assistance and our new Health MOU: supporting countries to strengthen and sustain their own national institutions. Today, health facilities across Uganda can collect, analyze, and share data in real time using modern digital platforms.

U.S. support also provided equipment which allow health facilities across Uganda, including those without reliable electricity, to collect and use data in real time. Today's handover includes the transition of these digital platforms, laptops, servers data infrastructure, solar power solutions and associated equipment, along with the expertise to ensure continuity within the Ministry of Health.

The United States' objective is to strengthen local capacity so countries can sustain progress independently. That is exactly what today's event symbolizes. A strong health system in Uganda protects Ugandans as well as Americans. When Uganda can quickly detect and respond to disease outbreaks, it reduces the risk that those threats spread across borders. This work strengthens the safety of Ugandans, people in the region, and Americans. This transition shows that foreign assistance, when delivered with discipline and accountability, can build lasting national capacity.

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Congratulations to the Ministry of Health, the Makerere University School of Public Health, and to the dedicated staff of the METS Program--whose work, alongside our CDC team, has strengthened Uganda's public health systems in lasting ways.

Minister, on behalf of the United States government, it is my honor to formally hand over this digital health infrastructure to the Ministry of Health.

Today's handover reflects real progress and the responsible stewardship of American taxpayer resources. We are confident in Uganda's ability to sustain these systems within national structures and carry this important work forward. Thank you.