Africa: Pearl of Africa Golf Series Back Bigger

30 March 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Ugu Media

Entebbe, Uganda — The second edition of the Pearl Of Africa Golf Series gets underway at the par-71 Entebbe Club this week with the country's elite amateurs and professionals presently fine-tuning their swings and putters in anticipation of the event.

For the professionals, there is more reason to intensify their practice after organizers enhanced their package. This year's kitty will be Shs27m, which represents a Shs10m increment from last year's competition.

Grace Kasango, fresh from finishing second in this week's Kilelesi Golf Series at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante, is eagerly looking forward to the competition. "I can't wait," the soft-spoken golfer noted. "I have been putting really well and if I can replicate what I have been doing lately, I will give myself chance. The POA Series are timely because we need each and every event to maintain our mindsets in the competitive frame of professional golfers," he added.

It promises to be a rich field of competition, with Ronald Rugumayo, David Kamulindwa and Deo Akope among the top golfers expected on the draw. The MTN-sponsored Rugumayo has been busy on the Big Easy Tour and will no doubt be one of the favourites.

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Launched last year at UGC, the POA Series have designed to elevate the professional golf ecosystem in Uganda to international standards. As the series grows organically, the plan is to attract local and regional professionals to compete for a kitty that is expected to grow with every passing year.

While focus tends to be hogged by the professionals, the elite amateurs will also be in a competition of their own for a Shs5m prize package. Last year's events were won by John Musiimenta (UGC), Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe) and Joseph Kasozi (Lugazi). The professional events went to Marvin Kibirige (UGC), Herman Mutebi (Entebbe) and Rugumayo (Lugazi).

Juliet Anena, the founder of the POA Series, is optimistic that the purpose for which the initiative was designed will be realized sooner rather than later. "One of the things we highlighted at the launch was our dream, with my partners, to establish a sustainable earning platform for pro golfers through consistent prize money, sponsorship opportunities and increased visibility," she said. "We shall not relent until we get there."

This week's Entebbe POA Series has been supported by Exim Bank, Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Vivo Energy, Aquafina, Home Bliss, MTN and Case Medical Services. It is anticipated that more partners will be unveiled in due course. Organisers have also included a subsidiary category to allow golfers from all walks of life to compete on Saturday.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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