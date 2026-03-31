Uganda: New Maternity Ward From Rotary Boosts Maternal Health Services in Mbale

Expectant mothers in Mbale District have received a major boost following the commissioning of a fully equipped maternity ward at Bunampongo Health Centre III.

The facility, constructed by Rotary Club of Lubowa in partnership with sister clubs and international partners, was officially handed over to the government during a ceremony attended by district leaders, health officials, and Rotary representatives led by Assistant Governor Alex Kamukama.

For years, the health centre has struggled with limited space and inadequate facilities while serving a rapidly growing population across five parishes and 37 villages in Mbale District and parts of Mbale City.

The facility in-charge, Martin Olupot, revealed that the centre handles between 80 and 100 deliveries every month. Previously, maternal and child health services were squeezed into a single room partitioned by curtains, accommodating the labour suite, postnatal beds, a staff changing room, and family planning services.

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Olupot noted that the congestion compromised service delivery, forcing early discharge of mothers--often before the mandatory 24-hour observation period--sometimes with fatal consequences.

"When space is limited in maternal and child health services, infection prevention and control is compromised, increasing the risk of infections," said Mwajuma Nagudi, the Assistant District Health Officer in charge of Maternal and Child Health.

The new maternity ward, commissioned by Dr. Stephen Obbo, Director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, is equipped with modern admission and delivery beds, a High Dependency Unit (HDU), ultrasound equipment, oxygen concentrators, solar-powered lighting, a refrigerator, and a tricycle ambulance.

According to Peter Samula Kiwanuka, President of Rotary Club of Lubowa, the project was inspired by President Emeritus Rhona Kamukama, a native of the area, following the death of a mother who had been discharged prematurely due to lack of space.

Kiwanuka said the project cost approximately 45,000 US dollars (about Shs 170 million), funded by international partners under the Rotary Global Grant, alongside more than Shs 150 million raised locally.

The project brought together Rotary clubs including Entebbe Base, Kajjansi, and Mbale City, as well as international partners from Switzerland and Rotary International.

Assistant Governor Kamukama expressed confidence in local leaders and health workers to maintain the facility and ensure it benefits the community.

Assistant DHO Nagudi noted that the new ward will promote respectful maternity care by improving privacy and allowing the presence of spouses in labour suites--something that was not possible due to previous congestion.

Assistant Resident District Commissioner Henry Manana challenged health workers to translate the improved infrastructure into better service delivery.

Mbale District Woman Member of Parliament Miriam Mukhaye described the facility as a major milestone in improving maternal health services. She revealed that out of 22 health facilities in the district, at least 10 lack maternity wards, underscoring the need for continued investment.

"As a member of the Parliamentary Health Committee, I have lobbied for a maternity facility at Sira Health Centre III, but more support is needed. Partners like Rotary are helping to bridge the gap," Mukhaye said.

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She also pointed to the Abuja Declaration, which commits African countries to allocate 15 percent of national budgets to health, noting that Uganda has yet to meet this target.

Dr. Obbo commended Rotary for the intervention, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in expanding health services. He pledged continued support from the Ministry of Health and urged local authorities to deploy adequate staff to match the upgraded facility.

The event also featured the planting of mosquito-repellent neem trees within the health centre compound and surrounding homesteads.

With improved infrastructure, equipment, and community support, health officials say Bunampongo Health Centre III is now better positioned to provide safe and quality maternal healthcare services.