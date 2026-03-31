Uganda: Experts Call for Integration of Herbal Medicine in Healthcare

Health experts are increasingly highlighting the role of natural living and holistic health, as growing research points to the potential of plant-based compounds in supporting disease prevention, including cancer.

At a wellness summit organized by Great Habib Wellness Resort, health professionals, herbal practitioners, and wellness enthusiasts convened to explore how reconnecting with nature can enhance overall wellbeing.

The initiative was led by Dr. Habib Migadde, Group CEO of the resort, who emphasized the importance of embracing natural approaches to health within communities.

A key focus of the discussions was the growing relevance of herbal medicine in modern healthcare systems. Dr. Andrew Kibuuka highlighted the value of plant-based remedies, noting that many have been safely used across generations.

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"Nature provides powerful healing solutions. Herbal medicine, when used correctly, can support immunity, improve digestion, and help manage various health conditions naturally," he said.

Experts at the summit also encouraged the public to adopt healthier lifestyles, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, stress management, and meditation.

In addition, they stressed the importance of self-awareness as a critical component of both mental and physical wellness.

The summit concluded with calls for stronger collaboration between wellness centers, conventional medical practitioners, and traditional herbalists to promote a more integrated and holistic healthcare system in Uganda.