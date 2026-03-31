Rwanda Defeat Estonia to Clinch FIFA Series Group a Title

Monday, March 30

Group A Final

Rwanda 2-0 Estonia

Rwanda's Amavubi defeated Estonia 2-0 in the final of the FIFA Series 2026 to lift Group A title in front of a packed Amahoro Stadium on Monday.

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President Paul Kagame was among tens of thousands of fans in attendance as the hosts secured their first-ever victory against a European nation.

Rwanda went into halftime with a 1-0 lead after striker Abeddy Biramahire opened the scoring in the 30th minute. He tapped in a well-delivered cross from Joy Slayd Mickels, who had been set up by his brother, Jacques Leroy Mickels.

Stephen Constantine's side maintained their momentum after the break and doubled their lead in the 51st minute. Captain Djihad Bizimana played a key role in the buildup, combining with Jojea Kwizera from a corner before setting up Jacques Leroy Mickels, who calmly finished to score his second goal of the FIFA Series 2026 campaign.

Mickels was later named Player of the Tournament, thanks to his impressive contribution of two goals and one assist in Amavubi's opening matches.

Despite enjoying more possession, Estonia struggled to break through Rwanda's solid defense. Goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera remained largely untested, well protected by a backline marshaled by Phanuel Kavita.

The FIFA Series, approved by the FIFA Council in December 2022, aligns with FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game 2023-2027.

Rwanda, hosting the International Friendlies tournament for the first time, were crowned tournament winners, with Estonia finishing second. Kenya claimed third place after a convincing 3-0 win over Grenada in the earlier playoff match.