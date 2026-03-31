Rwanda: Bralirwa Marks Women's Month, Expanding Workplace Inclusion Efforts

In a sector traditionally dominated by men, BRALIRWA Plc, Rwanda's leading beverage company, is actively redefining the standards of leadership, opportunity, and inclusion within the brewing and beverage industry.

The company has made notable progress in fostering an inclusive work environment by increasing women's representation in leadership roles, implementing robust people-focused policies, and nurturing a supportive atmosphere for all employees.

In honour of Women's Month, BRALIRWA organised an event that brought together women from across the company to celebrate their accomplishments, share experiences, and reflect on the progress made in promoting gender equality.

This gathering was not only a celebration but also a reaffirmation of BRALIRWA's commitment to building a diverse and empowering workplace. The event featured a panel discussion on health and wellness, a critical conversation that it is important in the world today amongst others.

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Recent years have seen a steady increase in women taking on leadership roles at BRALIRWA, demonstrating the company's dedication to a more inclusive and balanced management team.

One key indicator of this progress is the significant rise in female representation at the management level, which has grown from 37 per cent to 65 per cent. This shift highlights BRALIRWA's ongoing focus on building a leadership team enriched by diverse experiences and perspectives.

Equally important is the company's commitment to internal mobility. Last year, women accounted for 38 per cent of all internal promotions, showing that BRALIRWA not only recruits women but also ensures equal opportunities for career advancement. The organisation's approach is centered on competency, with a long-term vision for talent development.

Laetitia Uwera, BRALIRWA's Human Resources Director, underscored the company's dedication to placing people at the heart of its operations.

She stated, "inclusion and equality are not just values. They are drivers of growth. We are proud of the progress achieved to date. These results are deliberate, driven by clear, people-first policies that strengthen both capability and performance. When our people are supported and empowered, they deliver their best work and drive meaningful impact."

"Inclusion is not separate from performance, it fuels it, unlocking innovation, growth, and potential. We remain committed to advancing both, creating a workplace where women and all employees can thrive, and the company continues to excel."

BRALIRWA's Managing Director, Ms. Ethel Emma-Uche, highlighted the importance of diversity and equity, emphasising that it is both a human imperative and a business priority.

She remarked "Serving a diverse consumer base requires building a workforce that mirrors that diversity to remain relevant and innovative. When different voices and experiences are included, we make better decisions in crafting legendary drinks, brands and experiences that delight our customers and consumers nationally."

"We are proud of the meaningful changes, but we are also committed to going further and ensuring that BRALIRWA remains a place where everyone has the opportunity to grow and succeed."

Among BRALIRWA's progressive policies is the assurance of equal pay between male and females and enhancement of parental leave. The company offers 18 weeks of maternity leave and has doubled paternity leave from 14 to 28 days, providing parents with essential time to bond with their newborns and return to work with confidence.

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Beyond policy improvements, BRALIRWA invests in the development of future-ready talent through various programs and platforms. Local and international graduate programs offer young professionals a strong career start within the HEINEKEN network.

Additionally, global leadership initiatives such as international assignments and the Women Interactive Network (WIN) are instrumental in supporting women's growth by providing mentorship, exposure, and opportunities to build leadership experience and confidence.

BRALIRWA's commitment to gender inclusion has garnered recognition at the HEINEKEN Group level. In 2025, the company received a GOLD level award in the HEINEKEN Gender Playbook Assessment, reflecting its strong performance in advancing gender balance through HR policies including gender diversity strategies in hiring, leadership representation, and inclusive workplace practices.