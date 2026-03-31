Rwanda: Ferwafa to Save Rwf50m On National Team Accommodation Bill

The newly inaugurated FERWAFA Hotel is expected to ease the financial burden of national teams, with the federation set to save over Rwf50 million in accommodation expenses per training camp.

This was revealed by FERWAFA president Fabrice Shema following the official unveiling of the facility on March 30.

The complex, built in partnership with FIFA through the FIFA Forward Programme, will host Rwanda's national teams--including men's, women's, and youth sides--during training camps, while also accommodating federation guests for meetings and workshops.

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Also read: FERWAFA hotel unveiled after 11 years

Shema noted that the facility will significantly reduce logistical costs, particularly those related to transport, accommodation, and access to training and recovery infrastructure.

"The advantage of this hotel is that everything needed is within close proximity, including a training pitch. Previously, transport costs were a major part of organising national team camps. On average, we estimate savings in excess of Rwf50 million," he told Times Sport.

He added that the hotel will not only cut costs but also improve operational efficiency by allowing multiple teams to camp simultaneously.

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The facility has the capacity to host up to 82 guests. It features 42 bedrooms, two dining halls, office spaces, and two large meeting rooms, all designed to support football development in Rwanda.

Shema further revealed that the hotel will also be accessible to other sports federations and clubs.

"This hotel will be open to other national teams, including basketball and volleyball. We are also working on a framework that will allow capable local clubs to use the facility," he explained.

Construction of the FERWAFA Hotel began in August 2015 and was initially scheduled for completion in 2016 at a cost of Rwf4 billion. However, work was suspended in 2018 due to financial constraints after reaching the halfway stage.

Construction resumed in August 2021, beginning with the completion of 40 rooms after FERWAFA secured $2.5 million from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation through FIFA support.

FIFA later injected an additional $4.5 million (over Rwf5 billion) under the FIFA Forward Programme, launched in Rwanda during the FIFA Congress held in Kigali in March 2023.