Rwanda: Photos - FIFA Series: Kenya Thrash Grenada to Secure Group B Third Place

30 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Monday, March 30

Third place

Kenya 3-0 Grenada

Kenya's Harambee Stars wrapped up their FIFA Series campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Grenada in the third-place play-off encounter held at Amahoro Stadium on Monday.

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First-half goals from Austin Odhiambo and Ryan Ogam, followed by a late strike from substitute Zech Obiero, ensured Kenya finished the tournament on a high note with one win from two matches played in Kigali from March 26-30.

Kenya entered the match seeking redemption after a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Estonia in their semifinal clash on March 27.

Benni McCarthy's side controlled the tempo early on and their dominance paid off in the 13th minute when Odhiambo produced a fine individual effort, cutting inside before calmly slotting past the Grenada defense.

Kenya doubled their lead just five minutes later, with Ogam finishing off a well-worked move following a precise cutback from Ben Stanley Omondi.

After the break, Grenada pushed forward in search of a comeback but were repeatedly denied by a well-organised Kenyan defense.

Obiero sealed the victory in the 80th minute when his effort from inside the box took a slight deflection before finding the back of the net and ending any hopes of a Grenadian comeback.

McCarthy used the FIFA Series to give his squad valuable competitive experience as part of early preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya--currently ranked 116th--will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The FIFA Series, approved by the FIFA Council in December 2022, aligns with FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game 2023-2027.

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