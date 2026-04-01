Central African Republic: CAR Strongman Touadéra Sworn in for Third Term On Promises of Security, Peace

Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has pledged to buttress security and peace as he was sworn in for a third term on Monday, in one of the world's poorest and most volatile countries.

In office since 2016, Touadéra was re-elected with just under 78 percent of the vote in a December ballot contested by the opposition and main rival Anicet George Dologuele, who alleged massive fraud.

Monday's inauguration took place in front of some 20,000 spectators at a stadium in the capital Bangui in the presence of Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who holds the rotating presidency of the African Union, and the leaders of Congo-Brazzaville, Gabon and the Comoros.

Critics call the 68-year-old mathematician "President Wagner", after the Russian private military company that provides Touadéra's security and supports his army against rebel groups.

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After maintaining influence and soldiers in the CAR following independence in 1960, France has gradually lost ground to Russia in the mineral-rich country.

It is seeking to woo back the CAR, which has now become a key Russian ally. President Emmanuel Macron and Touadéra relaunched diplomatic ties in 2024 following a falling-out over Moscow's influence.

Long-standing instability

In the face of the CAR's long-standing instability, Touadéra has increasingly relied on Wagner mercenaries who benefit in return from lucrative contracts in the gold, diamond and logging industries.

In a speech after his investiture, Touadéra said he wanted to "consolidate peace, security, reconciliation, and national unity".

He also said it was his priority to "strengthen our economy, create jobs for our youth, and outlaw corruption and bad ways of serving the nation."

The CAR's new constitution - adopted by referendum in 2023 - allowed Touadera to stand again for a third straight term.

Bangui underwent a major revamp ahead of the ceremony, which accomodated around 20,000 people.

The stadium was renovated, many buildings were repainted, several main roads were refurbished, and traffic lights installed at several major intersections.

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Some of the improvements, however, were not universally welcomed such as a statue of the president which was inaugurated on Saturday and then covered up after drawing flak from social media.

"We appreciate the efforts that have been made, but now we expect something concrete. The roads really need to be improved everywhere, not just in the city centre; there must be electricity, water, and above all jobs for young people," said resident Blaise Constant Yakite.

"People want to see changes in their daily lives, not just during big ceremonies," he added.

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'Extended hand policy'

The lives of the country's 5.5 million inhabitants - 71 percent of whom live below the poverty line - remain abysmal with a lack of basic services, widespread unemployment, low levels of education and a spiralling cost of living.

Sandwiched between Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo - among other countries - the security situation in the CAR has eased since the civil war of the 2010s but it remains "fragile," according to Touadéra.

"I reached out to the armed groups ... and peace is returning, thanks to this willingness to engage in dialogue," Touadéra said in January.

"I will continue this extended hand policy," he added.

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Mathilde Tarif, a researcher at Belgium's Ghent University said Touadéra faces multiple challenges.

"One... will be his ability to maintain stable domestic security forces," she said.

The success of this term "will depend greatly on the effectiveness of the partnerships he has established with Rwanda, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia," on which "he relies to continue stabilising his regime," Tarif said.

Today, nearly 90 percent of the territory is under government control, compared with 80 percent held by armed groups in 2021, according to various analysts.

(with AFP)