Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Launches 'Telesign' to Transform Document Authentication

Addis Ababa — Ethio Telecom has officially launched teleSign, a new digital platform designed to revolutionize document authentication and legal services in Ethiopia.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and the Federal Documents Authentication and Registration Service, the solution enables citizens to access services such as document authentication, power of attorney, and legal licensing entirely online.

The platform allows both residents and members of the Ethiopian diaspora to grant or revoke power of attorney digitally, eliminating the need for in-person visits to embassies, consulates, or government offices.

Users can also authenticate legal documents remotely and access services for obtaining or renewing professional licenses.

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teleSign leverages advanced technologies, including AI-powered video identity verification (liveness detection) and integration with the Fayda National Digital ID, ensuring secure and reliable authentication.

Processes that previously took weeks can now be completed in minutes.

Payments are processed via telebirr, and data is securely stored on Ethio Telecom's cloud infrastructure, reinforcing national data sovereignty.

The service is accessible through the teleSign mobile app and official website at any time.

Speaking at the launch, Ethio Telecom CEO, Frehiwot Tamru linked teleSign to the government's broader Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, noting its potential to serve over 110 million people, including 87 million active telecom users and hundreds of enterprises leveraging cloud services.

She emphasized that the platform replaces previously limited digital services with integrated AI authentication, digital IDs, and secure video verification, streamlining consular and business processes, supporting economic growth, and strengthening trust in public services.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Berhanu Tsegaye described teleSign as a "game-changer," highlighting its role in making authentication services more legal, reliable, fast, and user-friendly.

He added that Ethiopia's MESOB Service Center, in collaboration with the ministry, supports more than 50 diplomatic missions worldwide.

State Minister of Justice Belayhun Yirga underscored the platform's broader impact, noting that it will help create jobs, reduce transportation costs, and ease pressure on the country's justice system through improved digital efficiency.

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Meanwhile, Hamid Keniso highlighted the scale of current operations, stating that FDARS serves approximately 6,000 customers daily across 17 branches in Addis Ababa, with plans to expand public access in the near future.

The teleSign app became available on March 30 via major app platforms, enabling Ethiopians both at home and abroad to access authentication services instantly--saving time, reducing costs, and enhancing convenience.