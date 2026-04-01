Tanzania Trumpets Its Favourable Climate, Stable Policies to Lure Mining Investors

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has assured global firms of a favourable climate being buoyed by stable policies and legal frameworks designed to attract both local and foreign investors.

For those wishing to invest in mining, the government also affirms its commitment to ensuring that mineral resources contribute to economic growth and industrial development.

These were revealed when the country's Ministry of Minerals held talks with a delegation of investors from the People's Republic of China to explore strategic cooperation opportunities aimed at developing the country's mining sector.

The delegation was drawn from Liaoning Fangda Group and was led by the company's Vice Chairman, Ao Xinhua, accompanied by experts from the industrial, mining, and technology sectors.

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The meeting took place at the Mining Commission headquarters in Dodoma and was chaired by the Mining Commissioner, Dr Abdulrahman Mwanga.

Discussions focused on opportunities across the entire mining value chain, including exploration, extraction, mineral beneficiation, and the application of modern technologies in resource processing.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Mwanga said Tanzania offers a favorable investment climate supported by stable policies and legal frameworks designed to attract both local and foreign investors. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that mineral resources contribute to economic growth and industrial development.

On his part, Ao Xinhua expressed satisfaction with the investment opportunities available in the country and reaffirmed his company's intention to invest and collaborate with Tanzania in strategic projects, particularly in mining and value-addition industries.

Liaoning Fangda Group is among the world's major conglomerates with investments in iron ore, other minerals, aviation, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, positioning it as a potential strategic partner in Tanzania's drive toward an industrial economy.

The meeting forms part of the government's broader efforts to expand international cooperation and attract high-impact investments in the mining sector, which remains a key pillar of national economic growth.