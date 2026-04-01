Tanzania Intensifies Efforts to Combat 'Uvida' Antimicrobial Resistance

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has intensified efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), locally known as UVIDA, by urging ministries and institutions to accelerate the implementation of a joint national strategy under the One Health Approach.

The directive was issued during the 32nd meeting of the National Coordinating Committee on AMR held in Dar es Salaam, bringing together various ministries and institutions involved in the initiative.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairperson, who is also the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, said members reviewed reports from five technical committees responsible for key areas of AMR control.

She identified the committees as those handling public awareness and advocacy, laboratory surveillance and diagnostics, infection prevention and control (IPC), antimicrobial stewardship, and monitoring and evaluation.

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Dr. Magembe emphasized the need for each ministry and institution to allocate dedicated budgets to address AMR, and to strengthen public education to improve awareness and better manage the use of medicines.

Meanwhile, the meeting's Secretary and Chief Government Pharmacist, Daudi Msasi, noted that antimicrobial resistance remains a major global threat and stressed the importance of Tanzania reinforcing its response strategies to mitigate its impact.

The meeting also underscored the importance of enhancing community awareness and strengthening medicine management systems to reduce misuse, which contributes to the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

Participants agreed to enhance collaboration at all levels to ensure timely implementation of the proposed measures, a move expected to safeguard public health and strengthen the country's overall healthcare system.