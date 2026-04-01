Tanzania Intensifies Efforts to Control Drug-Resistant Pathogens

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has intensified efforts to control drug-resistant pathogens (DR-TDs), by encouraging ministries and institutions to accelerate the implementation of a joint strategic plan under the umbrella of the One Health Approach.

This was stated today in Dar es Salaam during the 32nd meeting of the National Coordination Committee on DR-TDs, which includes various ministries under the One Health Approach.

Speaking during the session, the Chairperson who is also the Chief Medical officer, Dr Grace Magembe, said that the delegates received and discussed reports from five executive committees that deal with different areas of UVIDA control, including the public awareness and sensitization committee, the laboratory monitoring and investigation committee, the infection prevention and control (IPC) committee, the appropriate use of medicines management committee as well as the monitoring and evaluation committee.

Dr Magembe stressed that it is important for each ministry and relevant institution to allocate a specific budget for UVIDA control in parallel with strengthening the provision of education to the public to increase awareness, improve management and ensure that national strategies are implemented more effectively.

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For his part, the Secretary of the session who is also the Chief Government Pharmacist, Daudi Msasi, said that drug resistance of pathogens continues to be a major threat to many countries in the world, so Tanzania should make concerted efforts to protect itself against its effects.

In addition, the session emphasized the importance of increasing community awareness and strengthening drug management systems to reduce inappropriate use that contributes to the increase in drug resistance.

The members of the session also agreed to continue to collaborate closely at all levels to ensure that the recommendations made are implemented in a timely manner, a step that will help protect community health and strengthen the country's health system as a whole.