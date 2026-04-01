Mauritius/Eswatini: Mauritius, Eswatini Bow Out of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Pamoja 2027 Qualifiers

Mauritius and Eswatini failed to progress to the group stages of qualifying for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 after defeats in the preliminary round on Tuesday.

Mauritius were held to a 0-0 draw by Somalia for the second time in a row and so their tie ended all square. Somalia won on penalties to advance to the group stages of qualifying for the first time in their history.

Eswatini bowed out of the qualifiers after they lost 2-1 at home to Eritrea for a 4-1 aggregate score.

After a 2-0 defeat in neutral Morocco in the first leg, Eswatini had it all to do but found themselves behind by the same scoreline as Ali Sulieman scored a brace for Eritrea.

A late Justice Figuareido consolation goal was not enough for Eswatini at the Somholo National Stadium.