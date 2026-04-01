Ethiopia Sets the Pace As Africa Pushes to Transform Aviation Maintenance

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines is emerging as a continental benchmark in aviation maintenance, as African industry leaders call for a major expansion of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities across the region.

Speaking at the closing of the First African MRO Conference, Group CEO Mesfin Tasew highlighted that the airline's global success is deeply rooted in its strong and integrated MRO system.

"The secret behind Ethiopian Airlines' success lies in its strong MRO capability," he said.

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Held in Addis Ababa from March 29-31, the conference brought together over 450 aviation leaders from more than 50 countries, underscoring both the urgency and opportunity to transform Africa's aviation maintenance landscape.

While MRO services are essential for safety, efficiency, and operational continuity, they remain one of the weakest areas for many African carriers.

Mesfin noted that limited maintenance capacity has directly contributed to the struggles of several airlines across the continent.

In contrast, Ethiopia's long-term investment in technical expertise, infrastructure, and skilled manpower has enabled it to build a resilient aviation ecosystem.

Industry leaders at the conference emphasized that no single country can close the gap alone.

Abderahmane Berthé, Secretary General of the African Airlines Association, pointed out that airlines spend 10-12% of operating costs on MRO, making efficiency in this area critical.

He stressed that stronger cooperation among African airlines could reduce dependence on foreign maintenance providers, lower operational costs, and build a more competitive and self-reliant aviation sector.

The conference, organized by AFRAA in partnership with major players like Ethiopian MRO, Kenya Airways MRO, and South African Airways Technical--focused on practical strategies to strengthen local capabilities.

Key priorities included investing in Africa's young and growing talent pool, expanding training and technical education, strengthening partnerships with global MRO institutions, and accelerating technology and knowledge transfer.

Around 40 industry actors participated in targeted discussions aimed at turning these priorities into actionable plans.

Under the theme "Building Africa's Sustainable MRO Ecosystem," the event marked a significant step toward a future where African airlines rely less on foreign maintenance services and more on homegrown expertise.

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As momentum builds, Ethiopia's model is increasingly seen not just as a national success story, but as a blueprint for Africa's aviation future.