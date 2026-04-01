Rwanda: Kagame, Tanzania Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

31 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, March 31, received Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahamoud Thabit Kombo for a discussion on ways to deepen bilateral ties between Rwanda and its eastern neighbour.

ALSO READ: Tanzania eyes boost in railway, air links with Rwanda

Rwanda and Tanzania have cooperation in multiple areas, including trade, air transport, defence and security as well as energy and infrastructure.

The Tanzanian foreign minister last visited Rwanda in late July 2025, when he and his Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe hosted the ministerial session of the 16th Joint Permanent Commission between the two countries in Kigali.

During the meeting, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment and operationalisation of Tanzania Ports Authority's liaison office in Kigali to boost trade between the two countries. They also signed another agreement on agriculture cooperation.

Read the original article on New Times.

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