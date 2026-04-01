South Africa: Cape Town Ready to Support Army to Tackle Crime Surge - South African News Briefs - April 1, 2026

Cape Town Backs Army Deployment to Tackle Crime Surge

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement acting Commissioner Christopher Jones has said that they are ready to support the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in tackling violent crime in identified hotspots across the metro, reports EWN. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the year-long deployment to five provinces during his State of the Nation Address in February. Soldiers have been deployed to assist police in dismantling organised crime networks, gang violence, and illicit mining operations across five provinces. This comes amid escalating violence in Cape Town, where at least 40 people were killed in March.

Alleged DJ Warras Killers Back in Court

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The case involving the alleged assassination of Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock is set to resume in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. Armindo Joaquim Pacula, the alleged shooter, and Victor Majola, the alleged orchestrator, made their first appearance together in February following their arrest in connection with the December murder. The matter was previously postponed to allow for further investigations, including analysis of video footage, cellphone records, and ballistics. Majola was earlier denied bail. The police allege that his phone contained details and images of the victim. During Pacula's arrest, authorities reportedly found evidence, including chopped dreadlocks and a bag believed to have concealed the firearm used in the killing.

Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Suspended Over Irregular Appointments

The University of Fort Hare has placed its vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, on precautionary suspension following a forensic investigation into alleged improper executive appointments, reports EWN. The university council found that governance procedures were not followed in appointing two executive directors, with four senior officials implicated. While the suspension is not a finding of guilt, it allows for disciplinary processes to proceed. Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Nthabi Taole-Mjimba has been appointed as acting vice-chancellor. The university is assuring staff and students that operations will continue uninterrupted.

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