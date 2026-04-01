Sudan Extends Opening of Adré Border Crossing for Humanitarian Aid Starting Early April

Port Sudan, March 31, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Government of Sudan has decided to extend the opening of the Adré border crossing on the Sudan-Chad frontier to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance organized by international relief agencies, effective from April 1, 2026, through June 30, 2026.

In a press statement issued Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the move underscores the Sudanese Government's sustained commitment and determined efforts to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to affected populations across all parts of Sudan. It also reflects its adherence to coordination with humanitarian organizations operating in the country in accordance with applicable regulations and legal frameworks grounded in international humanitarian law.

The Ministry further noted that the decision to extend the opening of the Adré crossing aligns with Sudan's policies and its constructive engagement with sisterly and friendly nations, as well as international institutions committed to advancing security and stability in Sudan. In this context, the Government looks forward to strengthening coordination with both UN and national bodies regarding the regulation and organization of humanitarian operations in Sudan in general, and at the Adré crossing in particular.