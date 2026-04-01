Sudan: Prime Minister Reaffirms 'Government of Hope' Commitment to Facilitating Voluntary Return Procedures

Wadi Halfa, March 31, 2026 (SUNA) -- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reaffirmed the "Government of Hope's" commitment to facilitating procedures for the voluntary return of citizens, enabling them to be active participants in the nation. He reiterated the government's dedication to serving citizens, stating, "The citizen is our most valuable asset."

This came during his visit on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to the Ashkeit border crossing in Wadi Halfa. The Prime Minister underscored the government's firm resolve to combat the phenomenon of illegal levies, noting that unlawful collections have burdened citizens without benefiting the state.

He clarified that no additional fees, compulsory charges, arbitrary taxes, or coercive customs duties are imposed at the Ashkeit crossing. He further directed the Ministry of Finance to regularize the electricity situation at the crossing and pledged to provide inspection equipment.

The Prime Minister further directed that the water supply issues at the crossing be addressed through a comprehensive and sustainable solution. He also commended the workers engaged in loading and unloading operations, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in serving returning citizens.

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Dr. Idris extended his gratitude to Egypt--both its government and people--for their generous hospitality in hosting millions of Sudanese nationals and for their cooperation in managing the voluntary return process, stating, "We will reciprocate this goodwill in kind."

He further instructed enhanced coordination between the Federal Ministry of Health, the Northern State Government, and border authorities to address outstanding needs related to the laboratory for testing imported foodstuffs, and to ensure the provision of necessary support to the Halfa Emergency Organization.

The Prime Minister and his delegation inspected the customs and passport halls at the crossing, confirming the smooth facilitation of procedures. They also toured the passenger bus complex.

He affirmed the readiness of the Ashkeit crossing to facilitate voluntary return procedures efficiently, stressing that no fees are imposed on returning citizens. The Prime Minister also listened to citizens' grievances and directed that they be addressed.

The visit was met with broad public approval, with citizens noting that it reflects the Government of Hope's commitment to public service.

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdallah Dirif reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the voluntary return program. He indicated that the technical committee tasked with preventing illegal levies had previously visited the crossing and found no violations, confirming that personal belongings of returnees are exempt from customs duties and that the crossing fully complies with relevant laws governing fees and customs.

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The Wali of the Northern State affirmed that returning citizens will receive full support and assistance to ensure their safe arrival to their communities.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Customs reiterated that personal belongings of voluntary returnees are exempt from customs duties, with no fees imposed on such items. The Director of Border Crossings Administration likewise confirmed that no charges are levied on returning citizens under the voluntary return framework, emphasizing the administration's commitment to providing services to returnees.