South Sudan: 74 Miners Killed in South Sudan

At least 74 mine workers have been killed by gunmen in South Sudan's mineral-rich Jebel Iraq area near Juba, with government and opposition officials trading accusations over who was behind the deaths.

The gold mining site at Jebel Iraq in Central Equatoria State has, in the past, been the site of violent clashes involving illegal miners.

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), the party of suspended First-Vice President Riek Machar, condemned the killings, accusing government forces of being responsible. The opposition alleged that government forces were responsible, citing that the area is under army control.

South Sudan is rich in key minerals, including gold, and the government has awarded several contracts to various mining companies.