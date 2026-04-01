Sudan: More Than 9 Million People Displaced in Darfur

Children walk at a camp for displaced persons in Port Sudan, which is hosting families who fled violence across the country, including Darfur and Kordofan regions.

Geneva — More than 9 million people remain internally displaced in Sudan, and while around 3.8 million people have begun returning home, displacement continues in areas such as Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile states, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

“These overlapping movements of displacement and return are shaping one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world today,” International Organisation for Migration spokesperson Omondi Okoth told journalists at a UN press conference.

At the peak of the conflict, more than 12 million people were displaced inside the country, he said.

“While displacement continues in areas such as Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile states, returns are taking place in locations including Gedaref, Khartoum and River Nile states.”

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The continuing armed conflict began on April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the group calling itself the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with other warring parties involved, according to the United Nations.

Neighbouring countries are receiving large numbers of arrivals. Chad and South Sudan have seen the largest influx. South Sudan has received more than 1.3 million arrivals, while Chad has received more than 1.2 million.

A large share of those crossing borders are returning nationals. More than 900,000 people have returned to South Sudan, and nearly 389,000 to Chad.

Many arrive with few resources or family networks, placing additional pressure on communities that already face limited services.

The day before, Minni Arkou Minnawi, the governor of the Darfur region in western Sudan, told journalists from the APES (Foreign Press Association in Switzerland and Liechtenstein) that the United Arab Emirates is behind the rebel RSF group.

“The Emirates are violating the sovereignty of the Sudan, violating the unity of the Sudan,” said Minnawi. “We are here to deliver our message to the UN.”

He said the UAE is using the RSF to drive a wedge in Sudan and to try to cause a secession of the long-troubled Darfur region, to create a parallel government.

Minnawi was asked if the current war between the United States and Israel against Iran would impact the situation in Sudan, in view of the fact that Iran has attacked the UAE.

“We don’t know. We just know that the Emirates are involved in this war in Sudan,” said the Darfur governor.