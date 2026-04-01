Namibia: Roads Authority Increases Vehicle Licence Fees By 10 Percent

1 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Roads Authority (RA) has implemented adjustments to road user charges, under which vehicle licence fees will increase by 10%, while abnormal load fees and road carrier permits will each rise by 20%.

This is according to RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Fillemon said the adjustment, which will take effect from 1 May, was approved by minister of finance Ericah Shafudah.

"The Roads Authority hereby informs the public that the minister of finance, Ericah Shafudah, has approved the adjustment of road user charges (RUCs) for the 2026/27 financial year.

"The approved Government Gazette, detailing the revised RUCs, will be published in due course," she said.

The RA previously increased road user charges in 2021, when vehicle licence fees were adjusted by about 10%, while abnormal load fees and road carrier permit fees were also increased to help fund road maintenance and rehabilitation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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