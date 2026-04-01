Namibia: Two Die in Crash Between Arandis and Usakos

1 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Two people died after the vehicle they were travelling in allegedly lost control between Arandis and Usakos on Sunday.

The vehicle's left rear tyre reportedly burst, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to overturn.

This was confirmed by Erongo regional police crime investigation coordinator deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Hamalwa Nghifundja-Kalifolwa (40) and Albertina Petrus (37).

"The vehicle was travelling to Swakopmund and the accident happened at 15h45, 20km from Arandis.

"There were eight people in the seven seater and one victim died at the scene while, the other died at the hospital", he said.

Iikuyu added that the rest of the passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to state hospitals at Usakos and Swakopmund.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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