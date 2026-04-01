Kenya: MPs Push for National Cancer Dialogue As Kenya Faces Rising Death Toll

Nairobi — Members of Parliament have resolved to engage Ministry officials and other key stakeholders in the sector to address the increasing number of cancer-related deaths in the country.

The National Assembly Committee Chairperson James Nyikal (Seme) announced the resolution during a meeting today, after members of the House team raised an alarm over the high number of people dying from the disease.

The House team noted that something needs to be done to reduce the number of cancer cases and also to create awareness on how to manage and prevent the disease.

"We need a serious national cancer dialogue. The dialogue should start by establishing the status of the disease, the national response, and the magnitude of the problem. As a committee, we are ready to spearhead the process with key stakeholders," said Nyikal.

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Earlier, MP Jaldesa Guyo (Moyale) and Robert Pukose (Endebess), who are both medical doctors, observed that many people die from forms of the disease that can be cured if diagnosed early.

"We have forms of cancer that are preventable, such as cervical cancer. If, as a committee, in conjunction with female lawmakers, we champion early screening and uptake of the HPV vaccine, we will reduce the number of people affected by the disease," noted Jaldesa.

Pukose said there is a need to invest more in research and empower institutions such as the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the National Cancer Institute to assess the types of cancer affecting people and their regional distribution.

"To understand the problem we are dealing with, we must examine the regional distribution of cancer and even narrow it down to specific types that may be prevalent in certain areas. We also need to engage institutions like KEMRI and consider increased funding for cancer research," said Pukose.

Legislators Julius Sunkuli (Kilgoris) and . Cynthia Muge (Nandi) supported the calls for a national dialogue. They agreed that the disease requires a multi-agency and multifaceted approach, similar to how HIV and AIDShas been addressed after being first reported in the country in the late 1980's.