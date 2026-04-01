Tanzania: Despite Progress, Why Zanzibar Women Still Struggle for Equal Voice in Leadership

Dar es Salaam — ON paper, the progress is undeniable. More women are stepping forward to contest leadership positions, public awareness is growing and advocacy efforts are gaining momentum.

Yet beneath these visible gains lies a stubborn reality: women in Zanzibar remain significantly underrepresented in decision-making bodies, and the path to equality is far from complete.

This was the central message that emerged during the 2026 International Women's Day commemorations organised by the Tanzania Media Women's Association (TAMWA Zanzibar), where leaders, activists and community members gathered not only to celebrate achievements, but to confront the gaps that persist.

Delivering the keynote address, TAMWA Zanzibar Executive Director, Ms Nairati Abdulla Ali, framed the day as more than a celebration.

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Under the theme "Toa ili Upate" (Give to Gain), she emphasised that empowering women requires deliberate and sustained investment--from individuals, institutions and society at large.

"Maadhimisho ya leo si sherehe tu, bali ni wito wa kuchukua hatua," she said.

"When we invest in women, we build a stronger and more equitable society." Numbers rising, but not enough Recent political developments in Zanzibar suggest a shift in women's participation.

For the first time in history, women contested for the presidency during the 2025 General Election, an important milestone that signals growing confidence and ambition among women.

According to TAMWA, a total of 809 women participated in intra-party elections, and 324 were nominated to contest various leadership positions.

These figures reflect years of advocacy by civil society, media, and government efforts to open political space for women. However, the election results tell a more sobering story.

Out of 210 elected leaders, only 35 were women, just 17 per cent. The gap between participation and actual representation remains wide.

"This shows clearly that we still have a long way to go," Ms Nairati said.

"We have not yet achieved the 50/50 goal."

While special seats have helped increase women's representation to about 32 per cent in some bodies, stakeholders argued that true equality goes beyond numbers.

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It also requires meaningful influence, what participants described as moving from quantitative to qualitative representation.

Barriers rooted in society Discussions during the event highlighted deep-rooted challenges that continue to limit women's political participation.

Cultural norms, systemic discrimination, and economic constraints were repeatedly cited as key obstacles.

Mr Hafidh Abdi Said from PEGAO urged women to overcome fear and hesitation when seeking leadership roles.

"When it comes to asking for opportunities, women should step forward first. Questions of ability can come later," he said, emphasising the importance of confidence and courage. Others pointed to structural inequalities that go beyond politics.

Ms Zakia Shaaban Daud from JUWAUZA noted that economic empowerment remains a major barrier.

"You cannot separate leadership from economic strength," she said.

"If women are not economically empowered, it becomes difficult for them to compete effectively."

This sentiment was echoed by political aspirant Makiyye Juma Ali, who shared her experience contesting in Kiembe Samaki constituency.

She stressed that financial limitations often discourage capable women from entering politics.

The power of collective support Despite these challenges, the event also highlighted the power of solidarity and partnerships in advancing women's rights.

Ms Fatma Nassor from CRDB Bank called on women to actively support one another, arguing that progress depends on collective effort.

"We must encourage each other and push our numbers higher, towards even 80 per cent participation," she said.

Development partners also reaffirmed their commitment. Representing the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Anette Otilie Pettersen emphasised that gender equality is not just a matter of rights, but a driver of societal progress.

"No country can move forward if part of its population is left behind," she said. "Women are not just participants, they are leaders."

She added that addressing gender inequality requires confronting systemic barriers such as discrimination and violence, while also fostering collaboration between men and women.

Impact already visible at community level While national representation remains limited, evidence presented during the discussions showed that women leaders are already making a tangible impact at the grassroots level.

Research shared by TAMWA indicated that in communities where women hold leadership positions, there have been notable improvements in areas such as health, education and conflict resolution.

Women leaders have played key roles in promoting family planning, supporting girls' return to school, and resolving local disputes.

Their leadership style, often described as collaborative and empathetic, has helped address social issues more effectively.

"They bring solutions that reflect real community needs," one participant noted.

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However, the same research revealed a surprising gap: many community members are unaware of who their local leaders are, including women in leadership.

This points to the need for better communication and outreach, especially in rural areas where access to digital platforms like social media remains limited.

Beyond celebration: A call to action As the event concluded, one message stood out clearly, progress has been made, but it is not enough.

Participants agreed that achieving gender equality in leadership will require a multipronged approach, strengthening economic empowerment, expanding civic education, reforming policies, and challenging cultural norms that limit women's participation.

Importantly, they emphasised that the responsibility does not lie with women alone. Anette noted. "We must work together."

The 2026 International Women's Day theme-- "Toa ili Upate"--served as both a reminder and a challenge.

It calls on society to invest not only resources, but also trust, opportunities, and belief in women's leadership.

Because, as TAMWA's Nairati Abdulla Ali concluded, empowering women is not just about fairness, it is about building a better future for everyone.

And until women's voices are equally represented where decisions are made, the struggle for that future continues