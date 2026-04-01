Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Beat Jamaica, Qualify for First World Cup Since 1974

A dramatic late winner from Axel Tuanzebe proved decisive, as the defender struck from close range in extra time to hand the Leopards a 1-0 victory

The Democratic Republic of Congo have qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in over five decades.

The Leopards sealed their place at the 2026 tournament as the 10th African team after edging Jamaica by a lone goal in a decisive intercontinental play-off clash early Wednesday morning in Mexico.

A dramatic late winner from Axel Tuanzebe proved decisive, as the defender struck from close range in extra time to hand the Leopards a 1-0 victory and confirm their return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 1974.

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Then known as Zaire, DR Congo were among the early pioneers of African participation at the World Cup, becoming only the third team from the continent to qualify after Egypt (1934) and Morocco (1970). Their long wait for a return has now ended in historic fashion.

Road to qualification

DR Congo's journey to qualification has been marked by resilience and consistency. The Leopards finished second in their CAF qualifying group behind Senegal before navigating a difficult play-off path that saw them eliminate continental heavyweights Cameroon and Nigeria.

Their victory over Nigeria, secured via a penalty shootout in the final round of the African play-offs, proved a turning point in the campaign.

Arriving in Mexico for the intercontinental play-off tournament, the Congolese side maintained their momentum, recording a 2-0 friendly win over Bermuda before overcoming Jamaica to seal qualification.

Nigeria's failed protest

DR Congo's qualification also brings a final chapter to the controversy that followed their victory over the Nigeria national football team.

After the defeat, the Nigeria Football Federation had claimed they lodged a formal protest with FIFA, questioning the eligibility of several Congolese players.

Nigeria's case centred on the argument that DR Congo's domestic law does not recognise dual citizenship for adults, raising concerns that some players may have held European passports while representing the Leopards.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi had argued:

"As far as FIFA is concerned, once you have the passport of your country, you are eligible. But our concern is that FIFA may have been deceived into clearing them."

Despite the claimed protest and phantom appeal, FIFA did not halt DR Congo's participation in the play-off tournament, and their eventual qualification effectively ends Nigeria's hopes of a return to the World Cup through legal means.

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Different strokes

While Wednesday's achievement marks a significant milestone for DR Congo, it is a sobering moment for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will, for the first time since their debut at the 1994 World Cup, miss consecutive tournaments after also failing to qualify for the 2022 edition.