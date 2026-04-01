Sudan: Ministry of Energy Announces Arrival of Over Ten Fuel Vessels At Port Sudan Mooring Point

Khartoum, March 31, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Energy announced on Tuesday that more than ten fuel tankers are currently positioned at the mooring point in Port Sudan to offload various petroleum products, pending the completion of unloading operations of the first vessel. In addition, over 20 other tankers are stationed in the Red Sea, awaiting their turn to discharge cargo.

In its statement, the Ministry reiterated that it had exited the fuel pricing mechanism in 2021, following the implementation of the fuel price liberalization policy. It clarified that its role is now confined to regulatory functions, including determining the country's fuel requirements based on consumption rates, providing technical oversight of fuel import operations in line with approved specifications, and directing distribution processes through established mechanisms to ensure the smooth flow of supplies and the stability and sufficiency of fuel for all vital sectors.

The Ministry further noted that global markets have witnessed a significant surge in fuel prices, with the price of a barrel of gasoline rising from approximately $78 to $245, amid prevailing geopolitical developments. This increase, it stated, has negatively impacted domestic fuel prices under the liberalization framework.

In this context, the Ministry affirmed that it continues to coordinate with importers and urge them to minimize profit margins as much as possible, in an effort to alleviate the burden on citizens despite the sharp rise in global prices.