Somalia: Somali Youth Awarded for Promoting Positive Content As 'Daaci2026' Program Concludes

MOGADISHU, Somalia. In a glitzy ceremony marking a milestone for Somali digital creativity, the "Daaci 2026" program concluded its inaugural season in Mogadishu on Monday, March 30, rewarding young content creators for spreading positive social and religious messages during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative, launched by Nasiye, a startup founded by young entrepreneurs providing IPTV services, was supported by telecommunications giants Hormuud Telecom and WAAfi. The program aimed to reclaim the Somali digital space by encouraging influencers to shift away from harmful content toward themes of faith, ethics, and national pride.

From an initial pool of 4,000 applicants, 120 contestants were selected to compete. The competition generated thousands of videos that reached millions of viewers across platforms like TikTok. At the closing ceremony, the grand prize winner was Salma, awarded $20,000 in recognition of their impact.

The opening speech of the Daaci 2026 Awards Ceremony was delivered by the General Manager of Nasiye, Eng. Burhan Omar Sheikh.

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"The Daaci 2026 program was launched during the month of Ramadan by engaging famous youth on TikTok, challenging them to compete in promoting goodness and virtue," he said. "The results have been remarkable. Nasiye is a company founded by young people that provides IPTV services, intended to reach Somalis everywhere with positive stories from our country. We want to replace the negative narratives often associated with Somalis, such as drought and piracy, with stories of goodness and talent."

The concept for the program was born in 2019, inspired by the rise of Somali TikTok stars. Abdalla Sheikh Ahmednuur, Hormuud's Chief Financial Officer and the visionary behind the Daaci initiative, noted that while internet access has surged over the last decade, it was often accompanied by content "contrary to Islamic culture and good ethics."

"As you are aware, internet usage has surged over the last 10 to 15 years, leading to a rise in Somali youth becoming content creators. Alongside positive content, however, there has been an increase in videos that contradict Islamic culture and good ethics," stated Abdalla.

"While the harm of such content was widely discussed, no solution had been found. Deeply concerned by this, I conceived the idea for 'Daaci' in 2019 after meeting Daaci Abubakar and Daaci Omar in Mogadishu, two young men already using their platforms to share positive messages. The goal is to cultivate a generation of Somali youth who use social media to spread goodness, effectively putting an end to content that undermines our faith and culture."

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Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Al-Adaala praised the shift in digital trends, noting that parents who were previously worried about their children's online role models now have a "virtuous" alternative.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, who underscored the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to a moral society. In a surprise announcement, he pledged that the Somali government would provide Hajj visas for the winners of the next edition, Daaci 2027.

"Every individual, whether you are a merchant, journalist, politician, or cleric, can draw closer to God through their professional work while building a virtuous society," the Prime Minister told the gathering.

The success of the Daaci program marks a significant shift in how private enterprises and the Somali government view social media, not just as a tool for communication, but as a frontier for cultural and moral development.