Somalia: EU Prioritises Political Stability and Governance Support in Somalia

Mogadishu — The European Union has reaffirmed that support for Somalia remains a top priority, particularly in advancing political solutions and strengthening stability, according to officials.

Francesca Di Mauro, the European Union ambassador to Somalia, made the remarks in an interview with United Nations Development Programme communications, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the bloc and the UN agency in supporting governance and development in the Horn of Africa nation.

Di Mauro stressed the need to link state-building with economic development and reiterated the EU's commitment to backing stability and prosperity in Somalia.

The European Union is focusing its assistance on security, political processes and public financial management, while also expanding programmes aimed at economic recovery and job creation, particularly for young people, she said.

Efforts include skills development, investment in education and productivity, and cooperation with institutions such as the Somali Development Bank, according to the statement.

EU-UNDP collaboration has delivered tangible results across federal member states, including programmes supporting policing, justice sector reforms, media development and community resilience, officials added.