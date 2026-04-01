Somalia Intelligence Operations Destroy Al-Shabaab Bomb Sites, Kill Fighters

1 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's intelligence agency said Wednesday its forces, working with international partners, carried out coordinated operations that destroyed facilities used by Islamist militants for bomb-making, weapons repair and fighter mobilisation.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said the first operation targeted hidden sites in Kuunyo Barrow, in the Lower Shabelle region, where the Al-Shabaab group allegedly manufactured explosives and serviced weapons.

According to a statement, technical equipment, weapons stockpiles and two vehicles prepared for use in attacks were destroyed during the raid. Seven militants -- including engineers and fighters -- were also killed, the agency said.

A second operation over the past two days targeted militants being mobilised in Laba-garas, in the Middle Shabelle region.

NISA said 12 fighters were killed in the first phase of that operation, while nine others who fled the initial strike were later tracked and killed in a follow-up attack on a hideout.

The operations form part of ongoing efforts by the federal government to weaken Al-Shabaab's operational capacity and improve security and stability across Somalia, the statement added.

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