Congo-Kinshasa/Rwanda: DR Congo Beat Jamaica to Qualify for World Cup

The Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Jamaica 1-0 after extra time in an intercontinental playoff on Tuesday to seal their first World Cup appearance in 52 years.

Burnley defender Axel Tuanzebe scored the game's only goal at the Akron Stadium near Guadalajara to send the African side to this summer's finals, where they will face Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan in group K.

Tuanzebe bundled in a close-range finish from an in-swinging corner in the 100th minute to settle a lackluster game played in hot and humid conditions.

The goal completes a dramatic qualification campaign for the Leopards, who eliminated African football giants Nigeria and Cameroon on their way to Tuesday's playoff in Mexico.

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