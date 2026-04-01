Sudan: There is No Safe Place for Women in Darfur - MSF

A woman walks through Daba Naira camp for internally displaced people in Tawila, North Darfur in Sudan. For women and girls in Darfur, everyday movements - from markets to displacement routes - carry a high risk of sexual violence.

interview

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has released a harrowing new report highlighting the increasing use of sexual violence as a weapon of war in Darfur, happening both within active conflict zones and beyond Sudan's frontlines. In this interview with AllAfrica's Boakai Fofana, Myriam Laroussi - MSF's Emergency Coordinator in Darfur - discusses her team's experience supporting survivors and the deteriorating humanitarian situation across the region.

What's the current situation on the ground?

MSF was already providing secondary healthcare in Tawila. Following the fall of El Fasher, we reinforced our operations by expanding our sexual violence and mental health services. We did this because we know the patterns of violence in Darfur all too well; we knew the number of sexual assault cases would rise sharply in the following weeks.

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There has been extensive reporting on sexual violence being used as a weapon in this conflict. How widespread is this, and what has your team observed?

Our data from 2024 to 2025 shows 3,396 survivors. In just one month - between December and January - we treated 732 cases. This is only the tip of the iceberg; these are just the patients we could reach.

Sexual violence is a daily occurrence in Darfur. It peaks during moments of intense conflict or population displacement, but even in "normal" settings, women face these risks while performing daily tasks like going to the market or fetching wood and water. There is truly no safe place for women in Darfur. Most of these acts are perpetrated by armed actors.

Which specific armed actors are involved - the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) or the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)?

In Darfur, it is the RSF; that is for certain. However, we must consider Sudan as a whole. Generally, MSF has less of a presence and fewer programs in other parts of the country, so our access to the field and to patients there is limited.

Why are women being targeted so intensely in Sudan? What needs to happen to stop this?

To stop this, perpetrators must be held accountable - something that has never truly happened in Darfur or Sudan. We need a strong push from anyone with leverage over the warring parties to hold them responsible.

We also need to raise awareness about the long-term consequences of sexual violence and put the protection of civilians back at the center of the diplomatic table. This call is directed at the international community and diplomats. Sexual violence can be stopped, but it requires the political will of those in power.

Beyond the targeting of women, what is the broader humanitarian situation?

The humanitarian response in Darfur is extremely low and does not meet the basic needs of the population. Most essential infrastructure - clinics, hospitals, water systems - has been destroyed. There are no food distributions for the displaced, and water access is often below 15 liters per person.

We are also seeing health crises. Outbreaks of measles are occurring because vaccinations have stopped, and cholera returns every rainy season because access to clean water and latrines is not guaranteed. The entire system is non-functional and is not improving.

Are other agencies operating in Darfur besides MSF?

There are other organizations, but they are primarily donor-funded. This means that as donations decrease, so does their capacity. When an emergency arises that requires additional funding, they often lack the resources to respond. The services currently available are far below the actual needs of the people.

Is fighting still ongoing in El Fasher? Are civilians still fleeing to camps like Tawila or across the border into Chad?

While population movement has reduced slightly for now, it hasn't stopped. The violence is still very much a reality.

Is MSF intervening along the Chadian border? We've heard reports of refugees being forced further inland.

Yes, we have programs on the Chadian side. Approximately 4.5 million people have fled to neighboring countries to escape the war. Our programs in the refugee camps in Chad mirror our work in Sudan: medical care with a heavy focus on providing services for survivors of sexual violence.

What is the status of the reported famine in Darfur?

We are seeing severe levels of malnutrition. While MSF does not have the authority to formally declare a "famine," we are documenting high levels of malnutrition across Sudan.

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What is driving this malnutrition?

It is fundamental food insecurity. The World Food Program (WFP) needs to provide more food, provided they have the resources. Places like Tawila are massive camps; people cannot grow their own food there or be autonomous. They rely on food rations, which are not reaching them. The prolonged nature of this crisis is weakening the population further, and when you combine that with inadequate shelter—no heat in the cold, no protection from the rain—it devastates public health.

Finally, what should the international community be doing?

The world needs to know that this is happening and that it is preventable. The UN must have a stronger presence on the ground, and funding must be increased to match the actual scale of the need.

The international community must prioritize putting pressure on the warring parties to end the use of sexual violence. This is a choice. Failing to act constitutes a failure to support the women of Sudan and the Sudanese people as a whole.