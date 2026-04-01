Malawi: 'Ndimagona Mkati, Ndikagona Panja Ndipa Billboard' - Gwamba Bids Emotional Farewell to Betway After Two-Year Journey

Malawian artist Gwamba has shared an emotional and heartfelt farewell as he officially parts ways with global betting company Betway after two successful years of partnership.

In a message filled with gratitude, reflection, and quiet pride, Gwamba described the end of the relationship not as a fallout--but as a thoughtful, personal decision made well in advance and agreed upon by both sides.

"After two successful years, today marks the conclusion of my role as Betway Brand Ambassador," he said.

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Behind those simple words lies a journey that saw Gwamba grow not just as an artist, but as a brand--his face, voice, and message reaching far beyond music into homes, streets, and billboards across the country.

He revealed that the decision to step down was not rushed, but carefully considered.

"This follows a decision I made over a month ago, which was formally communicated and mutually agreed upon," he explained.

There is no bitterness in his tone--only appreciation.

"Over this period, we built a strong and impactful partnership that added value to both brands," Gwamba said, acknowledging the mutual growth and visibility both he and Betway enjoyed during their collaboration.

For many fans, Gwamba's journey with Betway symbolized a powerful rise--one where local talent met global recognition. And as he steps away, he does so with dignity and gratitude.

"I would like to thank Betway for the opportunity and support, and I wish them continued success in their future endeavours," he added.

But it is his closing words that truly capture the emotion of the moment--raw, poetic, and deeply personal:

"Ndimagona mkati, ndikagona panja ndipa Billboard."

Roughly translated, the phrase paints a vivid picture of resilience and transformation--of a man who has known both struggle and success, and who now stands tall, visible for the world to see.

As one chapter closes, another quietly begins.

For Gwamba, this is not an end--it is a turning point.