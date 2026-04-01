South Africa: Hugo Broos Says Panama Bullied Bafana Bafana in Cape Town Loss

Coach Hugo Broos said Panama used power and speed to beat South Africa 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium Tuesday.

South Africa missed three chances before Panama used power to win the friendly match at Cape Town Stadium Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his players were bullied by Panama during their two one loss on Tuesday. The friendly match took place at Cape Town Stadium.

Broos said South Africa should have scored early in the game. He said his players missed clear opportunities to lead the match before half time.

The game changed after the break because Panama had more power and speed. Broos said Bafana Bafana could not play their normal game because the other team was too strong.

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"In the first half we had three open chances and didn't score," Broos said. He said Panama did what his players failed to do on Friday by winning the game.

Broos said he was still happy with the match but he did not like the result. He said the game was a good way to learn about football from other parts of the world.

The coach used the friendly matches to look at players who do not usually play. He said some top players like Mbekezeli Mbokazi played well but others struggled to do enough.

Broos said these games were very interesting for the technical team. He said he saw things about his players that he did not know before the match.

"I am very happy we played Panama," Broos said. He said these matches are important before South Africa plays Mexico in their first World Cup game on 11 June.

Broos said choosing his final squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup will be much harder now. He said he has a better idea of who he can use in the future.