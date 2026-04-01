Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Former Algerian President Zeroual

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has praised former Algerian president Liamine Zeroual for building a strong bond between Namibia and his country.

Zeroual, who died on Saturday, served as the sixth Algerian president from 31 January 1994 to 27 April 1999.

In her condolence message to Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his nation, Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement on Tuesday that Zeroual's death is not only a loss to Algeria, but also to all who cherish the enduring bonds of solidarity forged during the struggles for liberation across the continent.

"Algeria holds a special place in Namibia's history, having stood firmly with our people during our fight for independence, offering unwavering support when it mattered most. Even in the years following our independence, this spirit of

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comradeship and cooperation has continued to define the relations between our two nations," she said.

She said Zeroual will be remembered for his dedicated service to his country, and for his contribution to peace, stability, and strengthening Algeria's institutions.

"His leadership reflected a deep sense of duty to his people and to the ideals of unity and nation-building," Nandi-Ndaitwah added.

She expressed appreciation, noting that while Zeroual was president, he undertook a historic state visit to Namibia in September 1998 as the first, and to date the only, Algerian head of state to visit the country.

"Namibia stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Algeria as you mourn this great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and with all those whose lives were touched by his leadership and service," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.