Namibian Musicians Beating the Final Drum for Ou Jomo

The Moses van der Byl Stadium in Soweto, Katutura, will be a hive of activity tonight when Namibian artists stage a fundraising show for their fallen colleague and veteran musician Siegfried 'Ou Jomo' Haoseb.

Ou Jomo, together with legendary late guitarist Sebulon Gomachab, popularly known as Axue, were honoured with the coveted lifetime achiever award at the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in 2018.

According to Toni Haoseb, Ou Jomo's son, the show has attracted local musicians who want to honour their departed colleague and hero.

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"Anyone who saw my dad playing the drums would agree he was not your average drummer. He is not considered 'the godfather of drums' for nothing. Ou Jomo was an extraordinary talent, and his work can be heard on township pop and gospel songs," Toni says.

"Apart from making music, my late father was a brilliant footballer, who tormented some of the toughest defences with his exceptional football skills in the 60s and 70s. However, the music bug bit and he decided to hang up his soccer boots and concentrate more on music."

Ou Jomo enjoyed a fairy tale career with the Ugly Creatures, with whom he released two pop albums and one gospel album.

"Tonight's concert has the potential to turn into a real spectacular affair. Some of the hottest live musicians will be gracing the Moses van der Byl Stadium stage. In fact, we have a nice blend of older musicians and today's biggest young players in the industry," Toni says.

"The most befitting thing is that some of his fellow band members of the Uglies are still alive and they can honour their old friend in this way. Bands like Sigera, Swingers Jazz Band, Ras Cool and the Weekend Band are also going to be paying their last respects."

Added to the line-up of tonight's show is Sledge Kanime, who used to front the Uglies in the 70s, while veteran musicians like Pieter Auchab, Michael !Owos-Oab, Ras Lando and Ngatu, and Tulonga will bring a reggae flavour to the event.

"From the younger generation we have the likes of the evergreen Ma /Gaisa duo Raphael and Pele, Dixon, Marvtown, and Mr Green, while famous women singers like Erna Chimu, Jaliza, OC Bulan, Kalina, Imelda, will represent the girls," he says.

"The concert will be a real carnival event, and ever popular bands like K-Connections, Baisako Brothers, Face to Face Band, Bollitjie and Friends, the !Ngengelesi Band, the Heart Beaters, and the red-hot 4x4 Too Much Power will also feature."

Damara Punch star Slow and Kanepi are included in the list of entertainers.

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Ou Jomo's name was also spoken in neighbouring South Africa after he played with the now-disbanded Afro-Rock group Harari, which was probably the most popular live band from that country during the 70s and 80s, on their road show before independence.

People were particularly curious about how Ou Jomo would fill the shoes of legendary drummer, band leader and singer Sipho 'Hot Stix' Mabuse, who now prefers to sing while playing both the keyboard and saxophone.

The proceedings of the day will be led by songbird Esme Katjikuru, who will be the MC of the show.

Doors will open at 15h00.

N$50 gets you in, and tickets are available through webtickets at Model outlets countrywide.