Africa: Namibian Tiktoker Shines At Africa Influencer Awards

Namibian TikToker Jamie-Lee Loss (23) won TikTok star of the year award in Pretoria, South Africa, at the Emerge Star Africa Awards on Sunday.

The awards celebrate trailblazers, change makers and influential individuals, brand and organisations across various sectors in Africa.

Loss, who was born and raised in Windhoek, has transformed a "boredom-induced" TikTok account started in 2020 into a powerhouse brand that is redefining what it means to be an influencer in Namibia.

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Growing up at Katutura and Otjomuise, Loss says: "I enjoy doing everything on social media."

"Being able to put a part of myself online feels natural. It's not difficult."

Although she started out during the pandemic, 2025 was the year the 'Jamie-Lee' brand truly cracked it, she says.

"It was a period of explosive growth that saw me transition from a casual creator to a strategic force in the marketing world. But with great numbers came a greater sense of responsibility," she says.

Gone are the days of saying yes to every brand that knocks, she says.

"In the beginning, you're like: Brands, trends, friends! You say yes to a lot of stuff," she admits.

"Now, I'm way more cautious. If I don't trust a service or if it doesn't feel pure, I won't engage. My followers trust me, and I carry that weight seriously."

Loss says what makes her stand out in an increasingly crowded feed is not just high-end editing or fancy cameras, but also her unapologetic faith and grounded perspective.

"God is everything. We are nothing without Him. That content is the biggest way I inspire people and keep them going."

Despite the label of TikTok star, Loss says she maintains a healthy distance from the digital noise.

She's worked the corporate nine-to-five and knows that life exists far beyond the screen.

Her secret to staying grounded? Switching off.

"When the phone is off, the influencer persona stays behind, leaving just Jamie-Lee," she says.