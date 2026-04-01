Ethiopia Secures 13.1 Billion USD in Investment Deals

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has secured 13.1 billion US dollars in investment agreements during the Invest in Ethiopia 2026 forum, Office of the Prime Minister affirmed.

According to the Office, this has signaled a major boost to the country's economic momentum and investor confidence.

In a statement shared on its official X platform, the Office described the outcome as a historic breakthrough in attracting foreign capital and reinforcing Ethiopia's growth trajectory.

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The agreements were concluded with partners from China, Poland, India, Singapore, and Kenya.

The Office stated, "These agreements mark a historic milestone and reflect the growing confidence of global investors in Ethiopia's reform-driven economy."

The deals span key sectors such as renewable energy, mining, and green ammonia, highlighting the expanding scope of opportunities created through ongoing economic reforms.

According to the statement, the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda is delivering tangible and measurable results across multiple sectors.

The government attributed the achievement to policy measures designed to improve the investment climate.

These include currency liberalization, the opening of the banking and telecom sectors, and the development of modern Special Economic Zones, alongside improved access to international markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area, it further noted.

The Office noted that Ethiopia is making steady progress across strategic sectors.

It emphasized that the country is leveraging its vast renewable energy resources, supported by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, to advance solar manufacturing and hydrogen development while enhancing productivity in the mining sector.

Industrial expansion is accelerating through the growth of Special Economic Zones, while the information and communication technology sector continues to drive rapid digital transformation.

The statement underlined that Ethiopia is strengthening its position as a leading destination for global trade and tourism, citing improved connectivity through Ethiopian Airlines and the country's rich cultural and historical assets.

The Office called on international investors and partners to deepen their engagement, stating that Ethiopia is now more open, competitive, and ready for business than ever before.