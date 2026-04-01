Ethiopia: Tigray Agenda Gathering Forum Opens in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has launched the first round of its agenda gathering consultation forum for stakeholders from the Tigray region in Addis Ababa.

The three-day forum seeks to gather views, concerns, and priorities from Tigray participants to shape the broader national dialogue process.

Opening the session, Chief Commissioner Mesfin Araya said the consultation is essential for crafting timely, sustainable, and practical solutions to the country's pressing challenges.

He further stressed that dialogue remains central to building a culture of consensus and mutual understanding.

Recalling consultations conducted in other regions and among Ethiopians living abroad, he noted the importance of the Tigray process, noting it will play a decisive role in the success of the national dialogue and efforts to resolve long standing national issues.

The commission will carry out the process independently and impartially, ensuring broad participation and openness to diverse views, he further elaborated.

Stakeholders are encouraged to engage actively and contribute their perspectives, Mesfin said, adding that the commission is committed to incorporating all viewpoints raised during the discussions.

Participants are also expected to select representatives who will take part in the upcoming national consultation conference.