Ethiopian Delegation Advances Airport Financing Discussions With Bank of China

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian delegation from the Ethiopian Airlines Group and the Ministry of Finance held a productive meeting with the Bank of China to advance discussions on financing for the new airport project.

According to the social media post by the ministry, during the meeting, the Ethiopian team has provided a comprehensive update on the project's technical design, implementation timeline, and overall financial structure.

The delegation also highlighted recent progress in project preparation, including optimization efforts aimed at enhancing efficiency, improving bankability, and ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability.

The Ethiopian Airlines Group emphasized the project's regional significance, underscoring its potential to strengthen Ethiopia's position as a leading aviation hub and its role in supporting trade, tourism, and broader economic growth.

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The Bank of China expressed strong interest in supporting the project, noting its recent experience in airport investments and its strategic focus on high-impact infrastructure initiatives across Africa.

The Bank indicated that the project aligns well with its priorities and expertise in large-scale transport infrastructure financing.

The Bank further confirmed that it is actively engaging with the African Development Bank, the project's Mandated Lead Arranger, to better understand the financing framework and explore areas of collaboration.

Discussions focused on potential financing modalities, coordination with prospective lenders, and alignment on due diligence requirements.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination going forward, with a view to advancing technical and financial discussions in a timely manner.

They underscored the importance of continued information sharing and collaborative engagement to ensure that the Bank of China is well positioned to participate in the financing package.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to work closely together to facilitate the Bank's potential contribution to the successful financing and implementation of the project.