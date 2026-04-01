Morocco: Wildcards Baadi, Bennani Chase ATP Tour History in Marrakech

1 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Moroccan duo Taha Baadi and Karim Bennani are making the most of home support as they signal a new era for their country on the ATP Tour, after stunning higher-ranked opponents at the Hassan II Grand Prix in Marrakech.

The duo, who entered the ATP 250 event as wild cards, have justified their inclusion on wild cards by advancing to the second round of the tournament.

Baadi, 24, secured his maiden ATP Tour victory with a three-set win over Aleksandar Vukic (world No. 84), triumphing 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday, March 30. Ranked No. 587 coming into the tournament, the victory propelled him 109 places up the PIF ATP live rankings to No. 478.

"It was a tough match, but the home crowd pushed me," Baadi said.

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"Eight years without an ATP Tour win has been a long time, and I'm happy because this result was worth the wait."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Bennani claimed his first ATP Tour-level win by defeating Quentin Halys (world No. 90) in three sets, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2. He is now the youngest Moroccan to win an ATP Tour match.

"I am so happy to win my first ATP Tour-level match. I had the home support behind me, and I'm looking forward to winning more matches," Bennani told Times Sport.

Ranked No. 731 at the start of the tournament, Bennani said the breakthrough result has motivated him to aim higher, with ambitions of competing regularly on the ATP Challenger circuit.

"My goal is to finish 2026 in the top 400. But above all, I just want to improve my level and play as many ATP Challenger tournaments as possible. Hopefully, I can come to Kigali next year for the Challenger," he added.

Both players now face tough tests in the round of 16. Baadi will take on France's Corentin Moutet (world No. 33), while Bennani faces Germany's Yannick Hanfmann (world No. 64).

Despite the challenge, Bennani remains confident, noting there may not be a significant gap between his previous opponent and Hanfmann.

The pair also teamed up in the doubles event but were eliminated in the first round after a straight-sets defeat to Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti (6-2, 6-2).

The 40th edition of the Hassan II Grand Prix runs until April 5 at the Royal Tennis Club of Marrakech.

Read the original article on New Times.

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