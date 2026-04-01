Sudan: TSC President Offers Condolences to Algerian President On Passing of Former President Liamine Zéroual

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a message of condolences to his brother, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the passing of former Algerian President Liamine Zéroual.

The TSC President conveyed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the leadership and people of Algeria over this painful loss.

He also paid tribute to the late leader's distinguished national career and his steadfast patriotic positions, praying that Almighty Allah grant him His vast mercy and admit him into His eternal paradise.