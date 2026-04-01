Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives New WFP Representative to Sudan

30 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, received at his office today Dr. Abdullah Al-Waradat, the newly appointed Representative of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), on the occasion of presenting his credentials to the Republic of Sudan.

Dr. Al-Waradat expressed his appreciation to Sudan, noting his prior experience in the country during earlier assignments in Juba in 2003 and 2004.

He affirmed the depth of relations with Sudan and his commitment to advancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant institutions, thereby strengthening the existing partnership between Sudan and the WFP.

For his part, the Minister commended the trajectory of Sudan's relations with the WFP, reaffirming the government's commitment to expanding cooperation, facilitating the Programme's work, and removing impediments to ensure the success of its mission.

Read the original article on SNA.

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