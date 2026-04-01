Sudan: Northern State Wali Discusses Fisheries Project With Chinese Delegation and FAO

30 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Wali of Northern State, Lieutenant General Abdel Rahman Abdel Hamid Ibrahim, received the Chinese Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires, Mr. Xu Jian, and FAO Executive Office Director in Sudan, Mr. Oung Jia, along with their accompanying delegation.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for implementing the Sustainable Fisheries Development Project in Northern State, funded by the Chinese government and executed by FAO in cooperation with the Higher Council for Animal Resources and Fisheries.

The Chinese diplomat described the discussions as productive, highlighting the exchange of views on cooperation frameworks to advance fisheries sector development, reflecting China's commitment to supporting Sudan's economic and social development, particularly in Northern State.

The FAO representative noted that the project targets a large number of local fishing communities and represents the fourth such initiative implemented by the organization in the state.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Livestock and Fisheries affirmed that the project will benefit communities along the Nile corridor, as well as the Nubia and Merowe Dam lakes, thereby advancing the fisheries sector and strengthening production capacity.

It is expected to support approximately 5,400 households, enhance livelihoods, and strengthen food security across the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

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