Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation of Small and Productive Farm Plots

Assab, 30 March 2026 - The Ministry of Agriculture conducted a meeting on 27 March with partners in the port city of Assab, focusing on the implementation of small and productive farm plots with a view to ensuring nutritious food.

Mr. Mohammed Abdurahman, head of the Agriculture Office in the Southern Red Sea Region, called for an integrated effort to enhance the program that has already been initiated in the port city of Assab, agricultural experts to provide professional advice and support to farmers, and for the expansion of the program to other sub-zones in the region.

Mr. Mohammed Abdella, chairman of the Small and Productive Farm Plot Committee, and Mr. Yoel Yonas, chairman of the committee at the national level, on their part called for the expanded use of organic fertilizer, as well as for encouraging farmers to develop fruit and vegetable production, as well as poultry and dairy farming, through the program.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, noting that 70% of the population in the region lead their lives through pastoralism, urged coordinated effort on the part of concerned institutions and administrators at all levels in the regrouping of villages with a view to enabling residents to become beneficiaries of social service provision institutions.