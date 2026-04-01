Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donation in Adi-Quala Sub-Zone

Secondary school students in Adi-Quala sub-zone have voluntarily contributed 543 units of blood with a view to saving lives through their donated blood. The donation was made during a program conducted from 23 to 26 March.

Noting that the program attests to the growing awareness among students of the significance of voluntarily donating blood to save lives, Mr. Hadish Amanauel, director of Adi-Quala High School, called for the expansion of the program to all schools in the sub-zone.

Mr. Mehari Abraham, head of voluntary blood donation at the National Blood Transfusion Service, indicated that voluntary blood donation by students is increasing over time and will make a significant contribution to enriching the blood supply of health facilities. He also called on others to follow the noble initiative.

Expressing satisfaction at voluntarily contributing their blood to save lives, the participants in the program expressed readiness to continue the initiative.