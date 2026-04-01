Eritrea: Cultural and Sports Weeks in Ghinda and Dubarwa Sub-Zones

- Educational, cultural and sports weeks have been conducted in the sub-zones of Ghinda and Dubarwa.

The program in Ghinda sub-zone, which was conducted from 10 to 26 March and in which 17 thousand students from 24 schools took part, featured general knowledge, cultural and sports competitions.

Indicating that the program was aimed at enabling students to identify their talents, share experiences with one another, and nurture students who are physically and psychologically fit, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Omar, head of culture, sports and health in the sub-zone, called on all stakeholders and parents to strengthen their participation for the continuity of the program.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali also commended the strong participation and competitiveness demonstrated by the students, and called for the preservation of noble societal values.

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Similarly, students' week was conducted in Dubarwa sub-zone on 27 and 28 March under the theme "A Student Physically and Psychologically Nurtured Ensures National Sovereignty."

The students' week, in which elementary and high school students took part, included sports, debating, poetry, general knowledge, innovation and creativity competitions, as well as cultural and artistic displays.

Mr. Tedros Solomon, head of culture, sports and health, said that the objective of the program was to enable students to identify and develop their talents, as well as to exchange experiences with one another.

Noting that strong competitiveness was demonstrated among the students, Mr. Tedros Abraham, head of the education office in the sub-zone, called for the reinforced continuity of the program.