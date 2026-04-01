Africa: Mozambique Becomes Africa's Most Distressed Sovereign As Spreads Surge

Mozambique has overtaken Senegal as Africa's most distressed sovereign borrower, as rising global energy costs add pressure to its finances.

The country's sovereign yield spread widened to 1,473 basis points, surpassing Senegal's 1,423 basis points, according to data tracked by JPMorgan Chase. Spreads above 1,000 basis points are widely seen as a sign of distress.

Mozambique's $900 million bond due in 2031 has fallen to about 74.29 cents on the dollar after 13 consecutive days of losses. The yield has risen to 16.29%, effectively shutting the country out of international debt markets.

The selloff has been driven by both structural and external factors. Mozambique was already under pressure due to high debt levels and delays in its liquefied natural gas projects, which are expected to support future revenues. The war involving Iran has added to the strain by raising import costs for fuel and fertilizers.

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S&P Global Ratings warned that foreign exchange shortages could worsen, while ongoing domestic debt exchanges have raised concerns about default risk.

Key Takeaways

Mozambique's situation highlights how external shocks can amplify existing fiscal vulnerabilities in frontier markets. The country's debt sustainability depends heavily on future revenues from LNG projects, which have faced repeated delays, leaving a gap between current financing needs and expected income. Investors are pricing in this uncertainty, reflected in widening spreads and falling bond prices. Higher global energy prices increase import costs, putting additional pressure on foreign exchange reserves and government finances. Once yields rise to levels above 15%, countries are typically unable to access international markets, forcing reliance on domestic borrowing or multilateral support. The comparison with Senegal shows that distress levels can shift quickly based on market sentiment and access to financing. Mozambique's domestic debt exchanges also signal rising liquidity stress, as governments attempt to manage obligations without formal restructuring. The path forward depends on progress in LNG development, which could unlock export revenues and improve external balances. However, delays or further shocks could increase the risk of restructuring. For investors, the case illustrates the importance of timing, project execution and macro stability when assessing sovereign risk in resource-dependent economies.