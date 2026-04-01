East Africa: Ethiopia Secures $13b in Investment Deals Across Key Sectors

Ethiopia signed investment agreements worth about $13.1 billion across sectors including renewable energy, manufacturing, mining and real estate, as it seeks to attract foreign capital and accelerate economic reforms.

The deals were signed in Addis Ababa during the Invest in Ethiopia conference, where companies from China, India, Singapore, Poland and Kenya participated, according to the Ethiopia Investment Commission.

A large share of the commitments is linked to energy projects. Ming Yang Smart Energy is expected to invest more than $10 billion in renewable energy, hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Other investments include a $150 million off-grid solar initiative by Sun King and more than $500 million from Liaoning Fangda Group in manufacturing.

The agreements span multiple sectors, including agriculture, agro-processing and construction, reflecting a push to diversify the economy and support industrial development.

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The investment drive comes as Ethiopia implements reforms aimed at opening its economy, including currency liberalisation, easing foreign exchange controls and expanding access to previously restricted sectors.

Key Takeaways

Ethiopia's investment push reflects a broader strategy among African frontier economies to attract foreign direct investment as a driver of growth and job creation. Large-scale commitments in energy, particularly renewable and green hydrogen projects, indicate increasing global interest in Africa's role in the energy transition. These projects can support both domestic energy access and export potential, positioning countries like Ethiopia as future suppliers of clean energy. At the same time, investments in manufacturing and agro-processing aim to strengthen local value chains and reduce reliance on imports. Economic reforms, including currency liberalisation and opening key sectors, are critical in improving investor confidence and reducing barriers to entry. However, the translation of investment commitments into actual project execution remains a key challenge, as large infrastructure and industrial projects often face delays related to financing, regulatory processes and logistics. The scale of the announced deals suggests strong interest, but their long-term impact will depend on implementation, policy stability and the ability to integrate these investments into the broader economy.