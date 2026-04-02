Ethiopia, Algeria Sign Landmark Agreements to Boost Judicial Cooperation

1 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Algeria have signed a series of landmark legal agreements aimed at significantly strengthening cooperation in judicial and justice sectors.

The accords were signed by Minister of Justice Hanna Araya Selassie and Lotfi Boudjemaa, Algeria's Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals.

The agreements establish a comprehensive framework for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, including streamlined investigations, enhanced judicial procedures, and closer coordination between law enforcement institutions.

They also address civil and commercial disputes, while introducing mechanisms for the extradition of wanted individuals.

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Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hanna underscored the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, describing their relationship as "historical, long-standing, and very strong."

She emphasized that the new agreements will elevate cooperation to a more structured and institutional level.

"These accords will enable us to institutionalize legal and judicial collaboration, learn from each other's experiences, and build a robust partnership in justice affairs," she said.

Hanna noted that while cooperation has existed in the past, the newly signed agreements will significantly reinforce joint efforts, particularly in tackling cross-border crimes, cybercrime, and terrorism.

"We look forward to enhanced coordination between our ministries as we strengthen our collective response to emerging transnational threats," she added.

For his part, Boudjemaa highlighted the enduring historical ties between Algeria and Ethiopia, noting that the latest agreements will further consolidate relations, especially within the justice sector.

"These agreements will strengthen institutional capacities and deepen collaboration through the exchange of expertise," he said.

The signing marks a significant step toward closer legal integration and cooperation, reinforcing both countries' commitment to addressing shared security and judicial challenges through coordinated action.

Read the original article on ENA.

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